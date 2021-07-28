STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green India Challenge: Amitabh Bachchan flaunts green thumb in Ramoji Film City

Published: 28th July 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan planting a sapling in Ramoji Film City.

Amitabh Bachchan planting a sapling in Ramoji Film City. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is in Hyderabad for the shooting of Project-K, decided to plant a few saplings under the Green India Challenge.

The event, held at Ramoji Film City, was attended by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, actor Nagarjuna, producer Aswani Dutt, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeeswari and many others. Santosh Kumar also presented Amitabh Bachchan with a book, Vruksha Vedam. 

Praising the initiative and Santosh Kumar’s efforts in expanding the green cover across Telangana and the country, the actor enquired about what inspired the MP to take up this initiative.

“I have been aware of the Green India Challenge but taking part in this is a great privilege. I wish the very best to J Santosh Kumar in taking this great work forward,” Big B said. Initiatives such as the Green India Challenge require great participation from across the world, he said. 

The actor will challenge three more people to take part in it from his Twitter handle. Prabhas’s sci-fi flick, Project K, is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Deepika Padukone. The shooting started recently.

