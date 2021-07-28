STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Rains expose poor quality of roads in Hyderabad

About 4,500 potholes were formed in the GHMC limits due to the rains in the past week. Officials say repairs will take time to carry out.

Published: 28th July 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

To make the roads motorable for motorists, it would take some time to fill the potholes as dry weather should prevail to take up the patching works.

To make the roads motorable for motorists, it would take some time to fill the potholes as dry weather should prevail to take up the patching works. (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incessant rains in the past week have exposed the poor quality of the roads laid by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as well as the private agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). The roads at several important stretches and internal roads were severely damaged, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The Telangana High Court recently took cognisance of the deplorable state of roads in Hyderabad and lambasted the GHMC. The court, during the course of a hearing on a report submitted by GHMC, wondered why the civic body was taking so long even as people were losing lives because of potholes.

Several citizens took to Twitter to express their grievances. To show the poor quality of roads, HYD (Hyderabad You Deserve), a community-based awareness platform has started #SelfieWithPothole. It is said to make citizens identify and address the hot spots most affected during monsoons.

Some citizens wanted the State government to utilise the Rs 2,750 crore that was raised through the sale of Kokapet and Khanamet lands to fill potholes, improve the condition of roads in the twin cities instead of spending it on other districts for electoral gains.

“Will the fate of Hyderabad Roads ever change? Requested Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and officials to pay their attention on the pathetic condition of roads,” a Twitter user Nand Kishore posted.“If you live in Hyderabad and are obviously aware of the mess that becomes of this city during monsoon, driving on several roads in the city have turned a nightmare for citizens,” another resident tweeted.

About 4,000 to 5,000 potholes and craters were formed on roads owing to relentless rains in the Greater Hyderabad limits in the past week. With the forecast for more rains in the coming days, the condition of roads is likely to turn from bad to worse. 

To make the roads motorable for motorists, it would take some time to fill the potholes as dry weather should prevail to take up the patching works, as it’s not possible to fill the potholes as the bitumen would get peeled during the rains, GHMC officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC Hyderabad roads potholes Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp