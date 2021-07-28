STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired Telangana cop loses Rs 11 lakhs to cyber fraud

From October 2020 till July 2021, several transactions had taken place in the victim's account without his knowledge, causing him to lose Rs 11 lakhs. 

Published: 28th July 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Neither the victim nor his daughter had received any SMS notifying them about the transactions.

Neither the victim nor his daughter had received any SMS notifying them about the transactions. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 65-year-old man who is a retired sub-inspector from the SVP National Police Academy reportedly became a cyber fraud victim and lost around Rs 11 lakh. His daughter also allegedly lost Rs 50,000 to the cyber fraudsters.  

The victim received his retirement benefits of Rs 17 lakh into his bank account. When he checked his bank account statement recently, he noticed that only Rs 1.28 lakh was available in the account. He further noticed that from October 2020 till July 2021, several transactions had taken place in his account without his knowledge. He also found that his daughter also lost Rs 50,000. Neither of them had received any SMS notifying them about the transactions, he claimed.

Comments

