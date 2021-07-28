Three workers suffer burns as boiler catches fire in Hyderabad's Jeedimatla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three workers suffered burn injuries when one of the boilers at Nasense Labs in Jeedimatla went up in flames on Wednesday.

The boiler caught fire with a deafening sound.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after a three-hour-long operation.

Jeedimetla police said two persons have been injured in the accident. Hari Prasad Reddy, 42, shift in-charge at the factory, has been critically injured with 95 percent burns and another employee, Arjun, 30, has received serious burns.

However, there are reports that a third employee named Manish Baski was also injured.

Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Medchal Malkajgiri district, M Srinivas Reddy, told The New Indian Express that the company, Nasense Labs, has all permissions and clearances.

He added that the factories department will conduct an investigation, including speaking with those present in the plant at the time of the accident, even the injured, before coming to a conclusion.