Dried flowers make a splash in interior design

Published: 29th July 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Choosing between natural or dried flowers depends on one’s taste.

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Dried blossoms are formally resurrected and they’re making a somewhat stylish rebound. Innovators have effectively traded fresh flower bundles for dried grasses and wildflowers.

Ready to become perhaps the biggest trend in decor, dried blossom choices are only getting refined by the day. They are low-maintenance and eco-accommodating as they last longer than cut blossoms. The best part is they don’t have an iota of plastic. They bring to the table a completely different scope of blurred shade choices and fun textures. They are easy to style and add elegance to a room.

According to Chitra Das, founder of luxury floral atelier Champs Fleur in Madhapur, the practice of using dried flowers in decor can be traced back to Ancient Egypt. “The concept has come back in vogue with the rise of the Boho-chic trend. In Ancient Egypt, dried flowers were used a lot. There were detailed procedures on how these were supposed to be incorporated in decor,” says Chitra, who imports her stock from mostly The Netherlands. The fresh flowers come from Colombia, France and Spain. 

Dry decor — which can comprise yellow tassels, Pampas grass, feather grass and preserved Craspedia  — is a more sustainable option as the elements last for five years. “This has been trending in India for about 18 months now. We launched our dried flowers collection as had a couple of varieties in our preserved flowers range. We had received a lot of requests for it,” says Chitra, who claims that Champ Fleur is the first in the country to launch this concept. 

Kancharla Lakshmi Kathyayini, founder of Aadikara interiors, has a cool hack to incorporate dried flowers in home decor. “Make a small glass partition and fill it with dried leaves/grass/flowers. Fill the base with pebbles and install a spotlight over the partition,” she says. But, it is important to ensure that the placement suits the type of flower. “I’d go with live plants in humid areas such as washrooms, as the moisture will ruin your dry decor.” 

For Harry Alexander Simon, an interior designer, choosing between natural or dried flowers depends on one’s taste. “People are warming up to the idea of using dried flowers,” he says. But  many like Dr Mahalakshmi Reddy, a retired professor and now an interior designer, feel that nothing can replace natural flowers. “They add beautiful character to a space, which dried flowers cannot replace.”

 Care Tips 

  • Don’t water them
  • Keep them away from sunlight 
  • Tap them with a soft cloth or brush, preferably a makeup brush, to take off dust
  • Use a cool dryer on a low speed to fluff them up 
  • Be gentle hese flowers don’t do well in humidity, so keep them in less humid locations of the house 
