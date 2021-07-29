STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

The Rare View: You say rain, Hyderabadis say nakko

As a child ‘rain rain go away, little Tommy wants to play’ was one of my favourite poems. It took me 27 years to realise that I loved that poem because I’m Hyderabadi and that ‘little Tommy’ is us.

Published: 29th July 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad rains, Flood

Rainwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Bhavneet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  We hate rain. Since time immemorial it’s been raining in Hyderabad and since time immemorial, we’ve been extremely under-prepared for it. Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a rant about our city’s infrastructure. Instead, it is an ode to the people of Hyderabad, who in true cat-like fashion, refuse to be prepared for rain, come what may. 

If you don’t believe me, just take a second and think of everyone you know in Hyderabad who owns an umbrella. Let me take it one step further. How many Hyderabadis have you seen carrying or using a raincoat? If you can count them on your fingertips, well, that is the point. These are collectors’ items in our city. Believe it or not, just the name ‘Hyderabad’ sends chills down the spine of the umbrella and raincoat industry (no, really). 

It rains for roughly two months every year and yet our best defence for this recurring natural phenomenon is stopping at a nearby bus stop, shop (or literally anything apart from human inventions that are made specifically for this purpose). While a lot of Hyderabadis were thankful that the Metro would cut their travel time to half, there were many who saw the Metro bridges as a solution to travel on their two-wheelers in the rain without a raincoat.

Before the IT boom, schools, colleges and even a whole lot of commercial establishments called it a day if it started raining before 7 am and went on for more than a couple of hours. Back in those days, morning rains were no less than a bandh. Visiting friends and family from Mumbai (who literally cross seas to reach places in monsoons) couldn’t believe that just a few hours of rain was enough to make any day a Sunday here. Perhaps they were jealous. One wonders, where did this inexplicable aversion to rain begin?

No, it wasn’t the Mughals. I believe our rain patterns are the real reason for this behaviour. Twelve years of schooling taught us that seasons come one after the other but in Hyderabad, a rainy day comes with two-three hours of peak summer — a combo sale deal no one asked for. Some days it rains like we’re in Cherrapunji and just 20 minutes later, it gets as hot as Mount Doom from The Lord of The Rings. Perhaps that’s the reason no one uses an umbrella or a raincoat here. No one wants to drive around in a silly-looking raincoat on a bright, sunny day. And what’s worse? The moment you get rid of it, it starts to rain again. 

(Bhavneet is a stand-up comedian and this may be his new material.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rain Bhavneet Singh Hyderabad nakko
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp