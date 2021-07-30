STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple held for rape, murder of ST woman in Telangana's Sangareddy

It was found that the accused targeted single women at labour addas and toddy compounds and robbed them.

Published: 30th July 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:56 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daily wage labourer and his wife were arrested by Cyberabad police for reportedly raping and killing an ST woman at Jinnaram in Sangareddy district. After killing the victim, the accused Kuruva Swamy and Narsamma reportedly also stole the ornaments, the police said. Based on technical evidence and clues from CCTVs, the accused were arrested, said PV Padmaja, DCP, Balanagar.

During the probe, the police found that the victim left the labour adda on July 25, along with the accused couple on a bike. On inquiry, the accused admitted to having killed her. It was found that the accused targeted single women at labour addas and toddy compounds and robbed them.

