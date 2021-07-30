STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Kamala Nehru students ‘beg for alms’ to save college

The Exhibition Society of Telangana blamed the State government for not providing any funds for the government-aided technical education courses, resulting in the shutting down of these courses.

Students hold a meeting regarding the alleged closure of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College For Women in Hyderabad.

Students hold a meeting regarding the alleged closure of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College For Women in Hyderabad. (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several students from Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College For Women, organised a novel protest in front of the Telangana Assembly on Thursday, seeking alms to raise money to save their 60-year-old institution. Holding placards that said, ‘Save Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College For Women’ and raising slogans, several alumni and students of the college were seen “begging for alms” to save the college.

A few weeks ago it came to light that the college’s name was missing from the list of State’s polytechnic colleges ahead of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet-2021). The Exhibition Society of Telangana, which is the governing body of the college, blamed the State government for not providing any funds for the government-aided technical education courses, resulting in the shutting down of these courses.

Speaking to Express, K Swati Maniputri, a former student said, “We are questioning both the State government and the Exhibition Society about their intentions regarding a college that provides education to lakhs of women, especially those from marginalised sections.” “It is a shame that the government says it is women-centric and is ready to spend crores on policies empowering women. But it cannot spare a few lakhs to educate women, especially those from rural Telangana,” she said.

