Plan city development with future needs in mind: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Minister KT Rama Rao suggested that a team of officials visit other States to study practices and laws regarding urban planning.

Published: 30th July 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 10:42 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the performance of the officers would be further enhanced by holding such extensive brainstorming sessions.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the performance of the officers would be further enhanced by holding such extensive brainstorming sessions.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the State government has taken up infrastructural works to achieve long-term goals in urban spaces across the State. He added that the works taken up in Hyderabad were initiated keeping the future needs of citizens in mind. The Minister held a high-level meeting with officials and experts and discussed measures to be taken up for the comprehensive development of municipalities in Telangana.

Urban planning experts and senior officials from various other States participated in the meeting held at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). Rama Rao suggested that a team of municipal officials should visit other States to study the ideal practices and laws in those States regarding urban development and future planning.

He directed the officials to keep in mind that towns are the economic engines of the country and the State, and that the process of undertaking development in towns should continue to be carried out by keeping in view the local conditions and the future needs of the respective towns, and that the Telangana Municipal Department should be prepared in this regard. Rama Rao said that the performance of the officers would be further enhanced by holding such extensive brainstorming sessions.

The experts and officials made valuable suggestions about the developmental activities to be taken up in municipalities. During the six-hour-long marathon meeting, the officials also stressed the need to keep the future needs of cities and towns in mind while making plans. The officials stated that the needs of the urban population have changed. Keeping in mind the rapid pace of urbanisation, the experts called for a futuristic approach towards urban development.

