University of Hyderabad tops Nature Index ranking in country

University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao said the emphasis now had to be on acquiring such a rank globally.

University of Hyderabad attained 17th position in the Nature Index 2021.

University of Hyderabad attained 17th position in the Nature Index 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) topped the ranking among Indian universities and attained 17th position among all institutions in the academic sector in the latest Nature Index 2021 ranking released on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The Nature Index is an indicator of high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences (includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences and the Physical Sciences). The latest rankings were based on the Nature Index data from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. Expressing his delight at UoH’s continued presence at the top position among the Indian universities, UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao said the emphasis now had to be on acquiring such a rank globally.

