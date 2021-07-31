STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Construction of Amberpet flyover to begin shortly

The project, which will be completed by 2023, will start at Shalem Bible Church in Golnaka and end at Mukarram restaurant in Amberpet

Published: 31st July 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

​According to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, civil work will begin as soon as the traffic police give permission.

​According to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, civil work will begin as soon as the traffic police give permission.

By  Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, the much-delayed construction of the Amberpet flyover is set to commence as the formalities are on the verge of clearance for carrying out civil works for the project.

The land acquisition has been almost completed. The Forest Department has also given clearance for translocating the trees. At present, the shifting of electric poles is in progress and would be finished in a few days. Workers are also putting up barricades at the site for commencing construction.

According to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, civil work will begin as soon as the traffic police give permission. As Bonalu festival is being celebrated, the traffic authorities have informed the R&B department that they will prepare diversion routes to avoid inconvenience to motorists. According to R&B officials, the flyover will start at Shalem Bible Church in Golnaka and end at Mukarram restaurant in Amberpet. The 1.5-km-long flyover will have four lanes, with two lanes on both sides, and help in decongesting local traffic.

“Land and property acquisition has been completed. About 281 properties will be affected by the project. Almost all the owners have given their consent. Out of 281 acquired properties, we have demolished 227 structures to make way for the flyover,” said a senior official in R&B Department.Officials said that the four-lane flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic to those going towards other areas via Amberpet. Moreover, it will ease traffic going towards Warangal.

The cost of the Amberpet flyover is `216 crore and R&B Department wants to complete the project by 2023. Apart from the flyover, two service roads on each side for the needs of local traffic will also be constructed. It was in 2018 that the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the flyover. The project has been delayed for almost three years due to fund shortage along with delays in the acquisition of properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amberpet flyover Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp