Construction of Amberpet flyover to begin shortly

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, the much-delayed construction of the Amberpet flyover is set to commence as the formalities are on the verge of clearance for carrying out civil works for the project.

The land acquisition has been almost completed. The Forest Department has also given clearance for translocating the trees. At present, the shifting of electric poles is in progress and would be finished in a few days. Workers are also putting up barricades at the site for commencing construction.

According to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, civil work will begin as soon as the traffic police give permission. As Bonalu festival is being celebrated, the traffic authorities have informed the R&B department that they will prepare diversion routes to avoid inconvenience to motorists. According to R&B officials, the flyover will start at Shalem Bible Church in Golnaka and end at Mukarram restaurant in Amberpet. The 1.5-km-long flyover will have four lanes, with two lanes on both sides, and help in decongesting local traffic.

“Land and property acquisition has been completed. About 281 properties will be affected by the project. Almost all the owners have given their consent. Out of 281 acquired properties, we have demolished 227 structures to make way for the flyover,” said a senior official in R&B Department.Officials said that the four-lane flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic to those going towards other areas via Amberpet. Moreover, it will ease traffic going towards Warangal.

The cost of the Amberpet flyover is `216 crore and R&B Department wants to complete the project by 2023. Apart from the flyover, two service roads on each side for the needs of local traffic will also be constructed. It was in 2018 that the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the flyover. The project has been delayed for almost three years due to fund shortage along with delays in the acquisition of properties.