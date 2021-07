Hyderabad: Water supply to be disrupted on August 4 and 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to the junction work of KDWSP Phase-II Ring main-II, a water supply shutdown is proposed from 6 am on August 4 to 6 pm on August 5.

Due to this, there will be no water supply to the following areas — Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakashnagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda and Gouthamnagar, Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar and Maruthi Nagar, Mahindra Hills, Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar and Beerappagadda, Boduppal (partial), Meerpet, Badangpet and Shamshabad.