Lawyers stage stir, seek justice for slain advocate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the reported killing of a woman advocate Rayees Fathima, 41, by her brother Mohd Arif Ali in Tolichowki, advocates in the city abstained from court work on Friday.

Protests were held in courts demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict punishment.

Meanwhile, inquiries revealed that the siblings were having a dispute over a family property for a very long time and while discussing the same, Ali, in a fit of rage, purportedly attacked the victim with a kitchen knife, killing her in the process, even as their mother and Fathima’s children looked on helplessly.

Fathima, Ali and six other siblings were to divide the 400 sq. yards of land in Adam Colony, Tolichowki, which was owned by their parents.

While all the siblings have been residing with their own families, Fathima, who lost her husband, had been residing in the disputed property, along with her two children.

On Thursday, Ali, who runs a timber unit, came for a discussion over the property issue. When he was discussing with Fathima, their mother and her two sons were also present in the house. Suddenly, Arif became ferocious, picked up a kitchen knife and reportedly stabbed her neck. Just with one deep stab, he allegedly killed her on the spot and even before the family members could realise what had happened, Arif fled from the place.

Police suspect that Arif might be of the opinion that Fathima would drag the issue to the courts and wanted to settle the issue before she made a move. Condemning the brutal murder of Fathima, the Bar Association has decided to abstain from court work and all the courts of Telangana are also extending their support towards the issue, stated E Kishore Kumar, Secretary, BACCCHYD.