New Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University unveils 21-point agenda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Osmania University (OU) Prof. D Ravinder Yadav on Friday released a 21-point agenda for the development of the university in the coming three years. The new agenda includes setting up new institutional wings like Civil Services academy, reading room complex for students, revising academic programmes and establishing an online learning platform.

During a press conference, Prof. Yadav said that the university is working on shifting to e-governance mode and grievance redressal mechanisms would be set up at various levels. He added that ‘pro-student initiatives’ would be put in place that includes strict implementation of biometric attendance by linking the Aadhar card to hostels and for scholarships, and giving access to digital resources in the Learning Resource Centre (Library).

To strengthen the infrastructure of the college, the VC said that the construction of new hostels will be taken up. Further, the university management has proposed to close several exit and entry points to the university, and instead, make allow it from only one point. Meanwhile, the university is in the process of reassessing the human resources — teaching, non-teaching. and contract staff — and would take up the issue of staff shortage with the State government.