Nigerian man arrested for cyber fraud

He came to India to make easy money by committing cybercrimes. Obinna, who learnt the ways of the trade from his friends, created fake accounts with pictures of Europeans and tricked innocents.

HYDERABAD: Two individuals, including a Nigerian man, was arrested by the Rachakonda Cyber Crime police in New Delhi for their alleged involvement in matrimonial and gift frauds. The accused from Nigeria Fidelis Obinna, 27, was residing in New Delhi.

He also befriended a security guard Anil Kumar Pandey, who was also arrested, to withdraw the money he earned from duping people by paying a commission of 10 per cent.

Pandey, who is from Bihar, has been working at a hotel in New Delhi. He started a business of debit/credit cards/swiping machines during which he procured 13 bank accounts, 19 swiping machines and 65 debit cards. 

While the investigation is in progress, the Investigating Officer along with the team proceeded to New Delhi and arrested the accused on July 18, brought them to Hyderabad on transit warrant and produced them before the court for judicial custody.

