Korean series stealing hearts

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Binge-watching series is now a part of our lives, and for many of us, this is how we unwind. Most of us are on the lookout for something new and some fresh content. This is precisely what K-Dramas or the Korean series are offering. Many in the city have turned to these serials to pass their time during the lockdown, thereby making it a new trend in Hyderabad. We speak to fans and find out why these series keep them awake all night.

Raveena, an artist known as riverina95, loves K-Drama and cannot go a single without watching it. She watches episode after episode with her sister Sandhya. “I still remember the first time I saw my sister watching K-Drama for days. I could not understand what the hype was all about until I watched it myself. At first, it was difficult to keep up with the subtitles and follow the video too. But two episodes later, I got used to it and there was no stopping. I got hooked on it. Not to forget, Asian men are hot. Every character is given importance and equal amount of screen time. Watching it with my sister makes it all the special,” she says. Raveena’s favourite is Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

It’s a similar scene with mother-daughter duo Grace and Divya. Making time out of work, Divya loves binge-watching K-Drama with her mom. “Boys Over Flowers was the first serial I watched and the moment I saw Lee Minho, it was game over for me. My heart fell hard for the actor. K-Drama is now a thing that my mom and I bond over. We often stay up late at night and have K-Drama marathons. It has become my escape from reality.”

Grace, on the other hand, says, “My daughter had introduced me to these series and ever since I have been hooked on to them. Now that I am retired, it is a great has pass time. I watched Come and Hug Me, Melting Me Softly, Healer, Crash Landing On You, King the Eternal Monarch, Awaken and many more. Each has its own uniqueness.”

Kuhoo, another fan, became obsessed with K-Drama when she was 15. “They are so different from our Indian shows and they have more teen shows. I was also excited to see another country’s culture. I started watching the high school love dramas. So far, my favourite shows have been Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Full House.”Be it a pass time or having falling in love with these Asian actors Hyderbadis go gaga on K-Dramas.