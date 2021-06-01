New Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad takes charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahdi Shahrokhi took charge as the new Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad from Friday, the Consulate announced on Monday. Shahrokhi, who replaced Mohammad Hossein Bani-Asadi, will remain in the position for three years. A native of Kermanshah in Iran, Shahrokhi graduated in general international law from Payam Noor University of Iran.

Apart from holding various positions at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Shahrokhi also worked as the deputy chief of mission in the Iranian Consulate in Herat, Afghanistan, from 2013 to 2016. Later, Shahrokhi served as the Director-General for International Affairs in the Iranian Ministry of Justice. He has been the Director of the Bureau for Consular and Judicial Assistances in MOFA since 2019.