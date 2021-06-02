STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

AHTU cracked 30 human trafficking cases in 2021

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Rachakonda, has been working tirelessly to safeguard citizens and keep a check on human trafficking.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Human Trafficking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Rachakonda, has been working tirelessly to safeguard citizens and keep a check on human trafficking. Under the leadership of Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, AHTU has cracked 30 human trafficking cases and PD Act has been invoked against  28 notorious traffickers between January 2021 to May 2021.

AHTU has rescued over 102 victims and apprehended 81 people including customers. As many as 55 traffickers were arrested, of which 38 were men and 17 were women, these included 37 organisers and 18 customers. The age group of the traffickers ranged from 25 to 50 years. 

Some 31 victims were rescued, of which 30 were adults and one was a minor. it was found that the organisers were using online ‘Locanto Dating App’, where attractive pictures of women and phone numbers were posted. The team also apprehended 26 persons for trafficking children and making them work as bonded labourers. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human trafficking Hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp