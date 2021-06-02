AHTU cracked 30 human trafficking cases in 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Rachakonda, has been working tirelessly to safeguard citizens and keep a check on human trafficking. Under the leadership of Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, AHTU has cracked 30 human trafficking cases and PD Act has been invoked against 28 notorious traffickers between January 2021 to May 2021.

AHTU has rescued over 102 victims and apprehended 81 people including customers. As many as 55 traffickers were arrested, of which 38 were men and 17 were women, these included 37 organisers and 18 customers. The age group of the traffickers ranged from 25 to 50 years.

Some 31 victims were rescued, of which 30 were adults and one was a minor. it was found that the organisers were using online ‘Locanto Dating App’, where attractive pictures of women and phone numbers were posted. The team also apprehended 26 persons for trafficking children and making them work as bonded labourers.

