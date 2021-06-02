Daydreaming about next vacation as lockdown blues hit Hyderabadis

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : While the world is gradually opening up after months of lockdown -- countries like the UK making a colour-coded list of destinations that people can or cannot visit -- the second wave has locked down most parts of India. FOMO (fear of missing out) has hit holidaymakers hard in Hyderabad but there’s nothing much they can do about it but just reminisce the good old days and daydream of a vacation in the near future.

It’s been two summers since they’ve jetted off to their favourite vacay spot with their friends and family. Some are trying to unwind at a farmhouse on the city’s outskirts, by following the Covid protocol, while the others are patiently waiting for the lockdown to end so that they can plan a trip with their loved ones. Some of them share with us the heartbreak they went through when they had to cancel their travel plans and also speak about which destination they will land at as soon as things ease out.

Missing the fun

I usually think of going on a vacation during the break that we get from work. My last trip was to Goa where I had a blast with my friends. I wanted to travel to Germany as I have spent sometime there earlier. But since the lockdown has been declared, everything has turned out to be uncertain.

— G Naveen, professor at Military College

Making do with a farmhouse experience

I was planning to go to Europe for my film shoot but the second wave hit us and we went into a lockdown again. All those who had vacation plans should just go to a village or a farmhouse, and that’s what I did. Once the situation is better, I want to go to London and watch my favourite soccer team play.

— Nikhil Siddharth, actor

Missing all the road trips

I will have to go back to last year; during the lockdown we were told that Covid was not in India. In January 2020 and then on March 21, I was shooting for my dream project. We shot for two days and a lockdown was declared. Last year was my 10th wedding anniversary and we had planned to go to Sicily but had to cancel everything. This year we were hoping for a trip but unfortunately we won’t be able to go anywhere. We are a family which goes on a lot of road trips. We want to do one up to Germany.

— Anasuya Bharadwaj, actor

Cancelled my trip to Meghalaya

I cancelled my shoot which was to be held in Meghalaya. We are waiting for the lockdown to end. Last year, when the lockdown was lifted, I went to the Himalayas. But now, I don’t suggest it because of the gravity of the situation. Once the lockdown is lifted I will surely visit Meghalaya.

— Navdeep, actor

Aching for a long vacation

There has been a halt in all the things that I loved doing and one of them is traveling with my friends. My last trip was to Goa and Mumbai. I want to go on a vacation soon but with everything that’s happening around us today is scary. I hope to take a vacation soon.

— Varun Watkins, gamer