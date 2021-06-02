Need more slots for property registration in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the government allowing only 24 slots per day for registration of properties during the lockdown, there was a demand from applicants to increase booking slots. After the activities were shut for more than 28 days in the last month, the government decided to allow registration of properties in the State from May 31. The officials, however, made some restrictions allowing 24 slots per day and 48 slots in regional offices.

An applicant Saroja Sree, resident of Balanagar, said, “When we approached the document writers, they replied that only 24 slots are allowed at SRO per day and it was difficult to book slots. We request the State government to increase the slots,” Saroja said.