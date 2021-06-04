Minister K T Rama Rao flags off mobile ICU buses for rural areas in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 30 mobile ICU buses were flagged off by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav at Tank Bund on Thursday. The project was initiated by the Lord’s Church in collaboration with VeraSmart Health Care to provide medical services to people in rural areas.

The mobile ICU buses have 10 oxygen-supported beds, dedicated monitoring system, CCTV and video for live interaction and capturing, duty doctors, nursing staff and ward members and a technician at all times.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao commended Lord’s Church and VeraSmart Health Care for collaborating and coming up with an idea of serving people, healthcare accessibility to the rural areas, technology integration and affordability. He said the buses would be pressed into service in rural areas across the State.

“In the first phase, 30 buses will be operational and in the second phase, an additional 30 buses are being planned. If needed, every district in Telangana would be provided with two buses,” KTR added.

To begin with, one bus will be deployed in each district and eventually extend to two buses in each district to treat Covid-19 patients. He inspected the medical facilities provided in the ICU bus.