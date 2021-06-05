Hyderabad police clamp down on fake news

D Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Police has been registering cases against persons spreading inappropriate content on social media platforms and attributing it to the State Police Department. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has warned administrators of WhatsApp groups of strict action if they circulate any news without verification.

The inappropriate content refers to videos of incidents reported from other States attributed to the Telangana Police. On May 28, a video of a drunken policeman being chased and beaten up by a crowd was circulated on social media.

The video claimed the incident was from Kondapur. Police stated the incident happened in Gujarat in October 2020 and urged people “not propagate lies.” A case was registered at Miyapur police station. Similarly, another video showing cops vandalising pushcarts and throwing vegetables on the road was shared. Police issued a strong warning to the user, and registered a case at the Cyber Crime Wing.