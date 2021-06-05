STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Local trees to replace eucalyptus on Regional Ring Road: Telangana govt

The TSFDC, in a press release, said that there are many forest blocks like Suraram, Bowrampet, Gowdawelly, G.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Eucalyptus oil is useful in repelling flies.

Eucalyptus oil is useful in repelling flies.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 3,000 hectares of eucalyptus plantations in areas falling under the proposed Regional Ring Road will be gradually replaced with local species of trees, informed the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) on Friday, a day before World Environment Day.

The TSFDC, in a press release, said that there are many forest blocks like Suraram, Bowrampet, Gowdawelly, G. Ramaram, Pochampally, Shamirpet, Lalgadi, Malakpet, Thumukunta and Nagaram within the RRR limits that have monoculture plantations of eucalyptus being raised over the last 40 years.

Keeping in view the development of the proposed RRR, the scope of Hyderabad urban agglomeration extending beyond its present boundaries and the need for improving biodiversity, the eucalyptus plantations will be replaced in a phased manner with local tree species like sitaphal, teak, narepi, bamboo, etc.

“This is being done in view of the Covid-19 situation re-emphasising the need for ecosystem-restoration for conservation of the environment,” says TSFDC chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy. Also, in order to enrich the soil in the 3,000 hectares of eucalyptus plantations and improve its nutrition levels to support the diverse trees to be planted there, the TSFDC will sow sunhemp seeds. The germinated sunhemp crop will be ploughed back after 45 days. This will add humus to soil.

RESTORING THE ECO-SYSTEM
This year, eucalyptus plantations spread around 300 hectares will be replaced with the local trees species, said the TSFDC. This is being done in view with of the Covid-19 situation re-emphasising the need for ecosystem-restoration

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana eucalyptus plantations World Environment Day Regional Ring Road
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp