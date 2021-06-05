Local trees to replace eucalyptus on Regional Ring Road: Telangana govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 3,000 hectares of eucalyptus plantations in areas falling under the proposed Regional Ring Road will be gradually replaced with local species of trees, informed the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) on Friday, a day before World Environment Day.

The TSFDC, in a press release, said that there are many forest blocks like Suraram, Bowrampet, Gowdawelly, G. Ramaram, Pochampally, Shamirpet, Lalgadi, Malakpet, Thumukunta and Nagaram within the RRR limits that have monoculture plantations of eucalyptus being raised over the last 40 years.

Keeping in view the development of the proposed RRR, the scope of Hyderabad urban agglomeration extending beyond its present boundaries and the need for improving biodiversity, the eucalyptus plantations will be replaced in a phased manner with local tree species like sitaphal, teak, narepi, bamboo, etc.

“This is being done in view of the Covid-19 situation re-emphasising the need for ecosystem-restoration for conservation of the environment,” says TSFDC chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy. Also, in order to enrich the soil in the 3,000 hectares of eucalyptus plantations and improve its nutrition levels to support the diverse trees to be planted there, the TSFDC will sow sunhemp seeds. The germinated sunhemp crop will be ploughed back after 45 days. This will add humus to soil.

RESTORING THE ECO-SYSTEM

This year, eucalyptus plantations spread around 300 hectares will be replaced with the local trees species, said the TSFDC.