Work on installation of PV statue begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The work on installing the statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at the newly rechristened PV Narasimha Rao Marg, earlier known as Necklace Road, was taken up on Friday.

The HMDA has started digging up the site using JCBs for the construction of a pedestal for the statue. The bronze statue costing `20 lakh will be installed by the Telangana State Cultural Department.

Officials sources told Express that the work on the statue will be completed in about two weeks, before the statue installation on June 25. The installation was approved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last year to mark the end of the late PM’s birth centenary celebrations.