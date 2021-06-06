STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gaddam Madhukar, Maoist party's Dandakaranya divisional secretary, succumbs to COVID-19

Gaddam Madhukar who had tested positive while underground in the Chhattisgarh area, had visited Warangal for better treatment

Published: 06th June 2021 04:38 PM

Gaddam Madhukar alias Mohan alias Shobhroy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maoist party Dandakaranya special zone divisional committee secretary Gaddam Madhukar alias Mohan alias Shobhroy who was arrested by police at Warangal, two days ago died undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday. Madhukar carried Rs 8 lakh reward on his head.

After his arrest, he was initially treated at a hospital in Hanamkonda, Warangal and later sent to judicial custody at Chanchalguda Central Prison, Hyderabad. At Chanchalguda, he developed sickness, following which he was shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment. While undergoing treatment, he died, confirmed police officials.

Gaddam Madhukar who had tested positive while underground in the Chhattisgarh area, had visited Warangal for better treatment. Police while conducting vehicle checking as a part of the lockdown enforcement at Mulugu Cross Road, Warangal, intercepted one vehicle and found a person was lying in the car’s dickey. He was taken into custody and on questioning found that he was the most wanted Maoist. He was then shifted to MGM Hospital for covid-19 virus treatment.

Madhukar, a native of Kondapally village of Bejjur Mandal in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district joined the Sirpur dalam of the then People’s War Group in 1999.

