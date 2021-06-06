STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Zoo welcomes two new members

The male gaur calf has been named Komaram Bheem, after the revolutionary Gond tribal leader. It was born on the Telangana State Formation Day, on June 2. 

Published: 06th June 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

A newly born one-horned rhinoceros with its mother at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

A newly born one-horned rhinoceros with its mother at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad recently witnessed the birth two calves of two threatened wildlife species — one-horned rhinoceros and the gaur, which is also known as Indian Bison. 

The Nehro Zological Park shared the news in a media release, on Saturday.

The male gaur calf has been named Komaram Bheem, after the revolutionary Gond tribal leader. It was born on the Telangana State Formation Day, on June 2. 

​Meanwhile, the one-horned rhinoceros, born a fortnight ago, has been named Nanda.

Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha said: “Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, is at the forefront conserving and breeding wild animals, and the births of these mega herbivores are worth cheering in an otherwise gloomy pandemic scenario”. 

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, a plantation programme was taken up at the Hyderabad Zoo, as part of which saplings of native wild trees, especially wild fruit bearing trees, were planted to improve biodiversity of the zoo.

On the occasion, the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), in collaboration with Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), organised a virtual event that was attended by Environment and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Environment Day
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp