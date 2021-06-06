Hyderabad Zoo welcomes two new members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad recently witnessed the birth two calves of two threatened wildlife species — one-horned rhinoceros and the gaur, which is also known as Indian Bison.

The Nehro Zological Park shared the news in a media release, on Saturday.

The male gaur calf has been named Komaram Bheem, after the revolutionary Gond tribal leader. It was born on the Telangana State Formation Day, on June 2.

​Meanwhile, the one-horned rhinoceros, born a fortnight ago, has been named Nanda.

Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha said: “Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, is at the forefront conserving and breeding wild animals, and the births of these mega herbivores are worth cheering in an otherwise gloomy pandemic scenario”.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, a plantation programme was taken up at the Hyderabad Zoo, as part of which saplings of native wild trees, especially wild fruit bearing trees, were planted to improve biodiversity of the zoo.

On the occasion, the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), in collaboration with Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), organised a virtual event that was attended by Environment and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.