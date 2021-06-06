MAUD cracks whip on Hyderabad pet shops with no registration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is all set to crack the whip against pet shops which do not have a registration certificate from the state’s Animal Welfare Department. Seventy pet shops in Greater Hyderabad have no mandatory registration under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shops) Rules 2018.

In this connection, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the GHMC and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, to close all such pet shops if they fail to comply in four weeks. The MAUD will also rein in illegal breeders in the coming days.

Arvind Kumar, in a letter addressed to GHMC Commissioner, D S Lokesh Kumar and Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, V Lakshma Reddy, directed them to issue notices to all these shops for applying in required proforma and obtaining requisite registration from State Animal Welfare Board within four weeks.

Failing this, any license issued by the GHMC to these shops will be cancelled.

As per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, no person should continue sell or trade in pet animals, whether retail or wholesale or establish operate a pet shop, or any other establishment engaged in sale, purchase or exchange of pets without obtaining a certificate of registration from the State Animal Welfare Board.

​These rules require pet shop owners to ensure general care of animals, veterinary care and other operational requirements.