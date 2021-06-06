STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

MAUD cracks whip on Hyderabad pet shops with no registration

The GHMC is all set to crack  the whip against pet shops which do not have a registration certificate from the state’s Animal Welfare Department. 

Published: 06th June 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs, Pets

Failing this, any license issued by the GHMC to these shops will be cancelled. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is all set to crack the whip against pet shops which do not have a registration certificate from the state’s Animal Welfare Department. Seventy pet shops in Greater Hyderabad have no mandatory registration under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shops) Rules 2018. 

In this connection, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the GHMC and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, to close all such pet shops if they fail to comply in four weeks. The MAUD will also rein in illegal breeders in the coming days.

Arvind Kumar, in a letter addressed to GHMC Commissioner, D S Lokesh Kumar and Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, V Lakshma Reddy, directed them to issue notices to all these shops for applying in required proforma and obtaining requisite registration from State Animal Welfare Board within four weeks. 

Failing this, any license issued by the GHMC to these shops will be cancelled.

As per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, no person should continue sell or trade in pet animals, whether retail or wholesale or establish operate a pet shop, or any other establishment engaged in sale, purchase or exchange of pets without obtaining a certificate of registration from the State Animal Welfare Board. 

​These rules require pet shop owners to ensure general care of animals, veterinary care and other operational requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC MAUD
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp