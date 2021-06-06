STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana man murders farmer who eloped with wife

A 35-year-old farmer Praveen Kumar was allegedly murdered by Mahipal Reddy and his brother Venkat Reddy in Vikarabad district on Friday.

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Mahipal bore a grudge against Praveen and killed him when he came to the village. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old farmer Praveen Kumar was allegedly murdered by Mahipal Reddy and his brother Venkat Reddy in Vikarabad district on Friday. A few years ago, Praveen had eloped with Mahipal’s wife and had been living with her in another place. 

Mahipal bore a grudge against Praveen and killed him when he came to the village on Friday, the police said.

M Papaiah, Circle Inspector, Kodangal police station, said a murder case against the accused duo has been registered and a hunt to nab the duo and two others who supported them is on.

The victims and accused belong to Vodicherla village. The residents of the village have also levelled allegations against Praveen’s brother Chandra Prakash, who collected land pass books from a few SC and ST farmers a few years ago, promising them that he would get them subsidy loans from the government.

However, he took the loan amount and allegedly used it for personal use. The farmers found this when the bank served notices to them. In this regard a cheating case was registered three years ago. Angered by Chandra’s actions, the villagers attacked him, following which an attempt to murder case was also registered against the offenders.

With a series of incidents, the entire village turned against the brothers and they were staying away from the village for a while now. However, Praveen and Chandra visited the village on Friday. 

​Chandra was held hostage, but Praveen managed to escape. However, he returned in the evening to rescue his brother, but was allegedly killed by the accused brother duo. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

