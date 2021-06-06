Three Iran nationals nabbed for attention diversion cases in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member gang of Iranians, reportedly involved in attention diversion offences were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Saturday.

​The gang offered to exchange US dollars with Indian National Rupee, but in the process, looted money from the victims and fled away, the police said.

A car, Rs 35,0000 and $811 in cash were seized from the accused Mohd Hussain, Vaheed Rajab and Naseer Abhidi, who are involved in five offences in the city, Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said.

​When second wave lockdown was announced in New Delhi, the accused, who had come to India on tourist visas, moved to Hyderabad. Staying in a rented house at Tolichowki, they moved around the city scouting for targets.

They would approach the victims and offer to exchange US dollars and would take the Indian currency from the victim for counting. In this process, they diverted attention and looted money from them.

In the same manner, they had cheated people at LB Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Narsingi and Karkhana.

Based on clues from CCTVs, the police traced their residence and arrested them.