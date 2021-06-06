Zambian woman caught smuggling heroin in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a major drug haul, sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Unit, caught a Zambian national woman when she arrived at the RGI Airport at Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.
Around 8 kgs of heroin, worth around Rs 53 crore, was seized from her.
The passenger had arrived from Doha by Qatar Airways flight QR500.
Based on a specific input, DRI sleuths intercepted her and started interogating her.
She initially denied any wrong-doing, but when confronted, she admitted to smuggling heroin.
Officials are now probing the source of the drug and also about her handlers in the city.
Further investigation is underway, they said.