Zambian woman caught smuggling heroin in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a major drug haul, sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Unit, caught a Zambian national woman when she arrived at the RGI Airport at Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

Around 8 kgs of heroin, worth around Rs 53 crore, was seized from her.

The passenger had arrived from Doha by Qatar Airways flight QR500.

Based on a specific input, DRI sleuths intercepted her and started interogating her.

She initially denied any wrong-doing, but when confronted, she admitted to smuggling heroin.

Officials are now probing the source of the drug and also about her handlers in the city.

​Further investigation is underway, they said.