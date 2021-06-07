STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrested Iranians came to Hyderabad for textile business

They had initially come to the city to be in the textile business after a lockdown was imposed in New Delhi during the second wave, but they started duping people due to financial issues.

Published: 07th June 2021 09:55 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three Iran nationals caught on Saturday for attention diversion offences, cheated several people in the last 45 days till their arrest, but only five cases have been reported against them. They had initially come to the city to be in the textile business after a lockdown was imposed in New Delhi during the second wave, but they started duping people due to financial issues.

The accused Mohd Hussain, Vaheed Rajab and Naseer Abhidi had come to India on a tourist visa and exported clothes to Iran as there was huge demand for Indian textiles in Iran.

They moved to Hyderabad with an intention to continue their business from here, but started cheating people. While interacting with their targets, they give them US Dollars and would take Indian National Rupee from them. They went around the city duping several people, but the incidents were not reported to police, as the amounts could be little, the police suspect.

They were staying in a rented flat at Paramount Colony, Tolichowki. They had paid some amount in advance to the owner. Police found that the owner didn’t verify the identity proof of the accused, while renting out the flat nor even collected basic information like their names and phone numbers. 

