Hyderabad: Man kills auto driver in suspected revenge case 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old auto rickshaw driver was allegedly killed by another man near Engine Bowli bus depot under Falaknuma police station limits on Sunday. The deceased was riding on a bike with the accused in the pillion, when the latter slit the former’s throat from behind and escaped.

The local police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. The victim Abdul Sharukh was out on bail after he was involved in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) case last year.

According to the complaint by the deceased’s brother, Anwar, the suspect, wanted revenge against Abdul for abusing his daughter.

R Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Falaknuma police station, said, “Abdul along with the accused were on an Activa bike, and the latter, noticing the absence of a crowd, slit the victim’s throat from the back and fled away from the spot. Bleeding severely due to the cut, Abdul fell down at Sattar Hotel, Jahanuma Main Road, after running for 100 metres, and died.”

“It is suspected that Anwar might have bore grudge against Abdul for his wrongdoing against his daughter and have killed him for revenge. We are verifying the CCTV footage for further clarification,” he added.