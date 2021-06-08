Four held by Hyderabad Police for illegal sale of black fungus drugs 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons, including two doctors, were arrested on Monday by the Hyderabad Police North Zone Task Force team near the Secretariat for selling injections used to treat black fungus infections illegally.

The accused Dr Dubl Ramesh Kumar, Dr Lingala Raghanvendra Goud, Jallu Srikanth and Mohd Asad would sell Liposomal Amphotericin B injections for upto `50,000 against the MRP of Rs 7,400. The police seized six vials of injections and Rs 29,600 in cash from them, said DCP Task Force P Radhakishan Rao. Vutla Saidulu, the drug supplier, is still absconding.

Based on tip-off, Task Force sleuths laid a trap and caught the accused. Inquiries revealed that Ramesh who runs a clinic at Saidabad had contacts with doctors and drug suppliers. Lingala worked at Nikhil Multi Speciality Hospital and Indo-US Hospital in Malakpet, while Jallu Srikanth and Mohd Asad worked at Medicover Hospital.