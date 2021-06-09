STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is the pandemic making valet services passé?

Many would go through the ordeal of finding a parking space than give the keys to a valet. They are scared of contracting Covid.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurants, apparel stores, resorts and hotels in the city have either restricted or suspended valet services | Vinay Madapu

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Parking a car in certain areas of Hyderabad can be a harrowing task and most of us end up using the valet services provided by malls and restaurants. At least we did till the pandemic hit us. 
Now, many would rather go through the ordeal of finding a parking space than giving the keys to a valet. They are scared of contracting Covid-19. This has forced restaurants, apparel stores, resorts and hotels in and around the city to either restrict or suspend valet services.

Following this, many valets have lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet. “The business I was working for decided not to renew the valet contract after the pandemic,” A Prabhakar, one of the service providers, says. He has asked his employees to find another other job as he is unable to pay them. 

Ahjaz Ahmed, who now drives a cab, lost his job as a valet during the first lockdown in April, 2020. 
“I decided to start something on my own. I started providing valet services for weddings and events. But the second wave hit Hyderabad and now no one uses our services. Now, I am a cab driver but will start my valet services with proper sanitation measures soon after events begin in the city,” he says. 

Popular hangouts such as Roastery Coffee House, Barbeque Nation, Ohri’s Jiva, Silver Salt, Mandi @36 in Banjara Hills, Churollto in Jubilee Hills and Palace Heights in Abids have either suspended or restricted their valet services to a minimal staff. 

“Parking is difficult here, but I better do it myself,” Akshay Mehta says as he waits for his takeaway at Barbeque Nation in Banjara Hills. “The problem is, we never know if the person is infected with Covid. I may never use valet service again, it’s always better to be self-reliant. Besides, this gives me chance to walk and burn a few more calories.”

Well, that’s a silver lining. However, only time will tell if valets in city will ever be able to get back to their jobs or would they have to find an alternative means of livelihood.

