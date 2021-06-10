STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beneficiaries miffed with delay in vaccine certificates in Telangana

Many yet to receive certificate weeks after taking the first dose

Published: 10th June 2021 08:12 AM

Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that there could be a technical error with the CoWIN portal.

By  Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana is reeling under acute shortage of vaccines, many beneficiaries have been complaining that they are yet to receive vaccine certificates even weeks after taking the first dose.
After getting vaccinated, beneficiaries would normally receive a confirmation that he or she was provided with the jab in the form of the vaccination certificate, which can be downloaded from the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app. 

The certificate contains details like the beneficiary’s name, type of vaccine, date of vaccination, location of vaccination centre and scheduled time period for receiving second dose. Since many of the beneficiaries are yet to get their vaccine certificates, they are worried as to how they will get the second dose. 

“Even after getting the first jab, I have not received any message or certificate issued by CoWIN. There is no proper response from its technical team or the vaccination centre,” said one beneficiary. Nigam Acharya, who was administered the first dose at Citizen Hospital in  Nallagandla, said that it took one week for him to receive the message. 

“I took the vaccine on May 28. However, after I made repeated inquiries, I received the certificate on June 4, which delays my second dose. Many of my friends are still waiting for confirmation and this issue has to addressed soon,” he added.

Another beneficiary, Tanvi Sahu, said that no certificate has been issued after the Medicare vaccination drive organised in Hitex on June 6. “How do I get my certificate? I got my jab, but till now no certificate has been issued,” she posted on Twitter. When contacted, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that there could be a technical error with the CoWIN portal. “We will look into this issue and try to resolve it as soon as possible,” he said.

