Nine acquitted over WWE style fight that led to teen's death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six years after the death of a teenager Mohd Nabeel in a sensational WWE style fight at Mirchowk in the old city of Hyderabad in May 2015, a city court acquitted all the nine youngsters involved in the case. While it was learnt that the court acquitted all the accused as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them, police claimed the victim’s family did not support the case, leading to acquittal of all the accused.

Nabil, who was then 17 and studying in class XII, and his friends had a hand-to-hand fight in one of the Panjeshah locality lanes, during which he collapsed and became unconscious. His friends informed his mother that he fell down while performing bike stunts and received injuries and died.

But a few days after he was buried, a video of the fight during which Nabeel died, surfaced on social media. Nabeel’s father Mohd Dastagir, who had returned to the city from Dubai, for his son’s final rights, saw this video and reported the matter to the police.

Police then exhumed the body and a postmortem was conducted. The postmortem examination revealed that Nabeel died of head injuries and he also had injuries on other parts of the body, following which police added murder charges to the case and started investigation.

During investigation it was found that after morning prayers, the boys gathered outside the house of one of them near Armaan hotel, Panjesha colony. They had two fights prior to the one where Nabeel took part. Nabeel was not keen on fighting, but his opponent challenged him, provoked him and even handed a couple of blows to make Nabeel fight. He even abused him calling Hijra, forcing him to join the fight.

Videos of the incident showed that Nabeel repeatedly punched the temple and chest of Owais, his opponent. Owais, who had earlier defeated two boys, hit around 20 punches on Nabeel, due to which he collapsed.