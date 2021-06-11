Nine detained in Hyderabad for flouting lockdown rules at ‘wild’ birthday party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police registered a case against nine youngsters for flouting lockdown rules and engaging in birthday celebrations on the Afzal Sagar main road under Habeeb Nagar police station limits.

A video of the celebration, where a large maskless crowd can be seen dancing to loud music and flashing ‘swords,’ has gone viral.

Habeeb Nagar Inspector M Narender said that the celebration happened late on Wednesday night. The accused, including birthday boys Arjun and Sairam, have been detained for questioning. Police have also registered charges under the Arms Act against the accused.