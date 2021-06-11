Rain, thunder over weekend in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IMD has forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the State on Friday. A few districts are also expected to receive heavy rains at isolated places.

Rain lashes Hyderabad on Thursday evening

On Saturday and Sunday, while thunderstorms are expected to continue across the State, heavy (70-110 mm) to very heavy (120-200 mm) rains are expected to occur at isolated places in Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Mulugu, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) and Jangaon. On Thursday, maximum temperatures dropped by 2-5 degree Celsius below normal in most parts of the State. In Hanamkonda, the maximum temperature dropped by as much as 7.3 degree Celsius.