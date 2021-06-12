Keep calm and plant away

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The weather is cloudy with a drizzle here and there, sometimes a downpour too. Monsoon is finally here and it is the right time for all those who have a green thumb to dig up some earth and add to the greenery.

Walk into a nursery anywhere in Hyderabad and you will find it packed with people looking for anything and everything related to gardening. From ornamental plants to adorn their homes to seedlings for their kitchen gardens, they have gone on one hell of a shopping spree. And, nursery owners are a happy lot, especially after a dull business season last year.

Golden Nursery at Mudfort in Secunderabad was bustling on a Friday afternoon as customers picked up varieties of plants. “When the lockdown started, I was worried if the business would pick up and I was second-guessing my decision of making a living out of this nursery. Fortunately, the restrictions are being slowly lifted and the response from customers is overwhelming,” says G Veerraju, the owner. Many are going for oxygen and indoor plants, apart from a range of accessories such as colourful ceramic pots and red mud, he says.

A Sangeetha and her friend L Sangeetha were among the many gardening hobbyists who are shopping at the nursery to their heart’s content. “We come here often, but due to the lockdown we were not able to shop for plants. Not that the curbs are being eased, my friend and I try and visit this nursery more often. We love to decorate our homes with with greenery,” says L Sangeetha, a teacher.

The two friends, for whom their plants are as good as their children, picked up vegetable saplings for their kitchen garden. They simply love spending time with them and watching them grow into mature plants.

At Trimulgherry Crossroads, there is a sprawling nursery which sells a variety of colourful ornamental plants, which are imported from Pune and Bengaluru, apart from sophisticated gardening equipment. Vijay Durgaya, one of the sellers who hails from Rajamundry district in Andhra Pradesh, says, “More and more people are going for indoor plants. Piece lilies, lipstick greens and roses are high in demand. We also have banana, coconut, lemon, pomegranate, orange and dragon fruit cuttings. Oxygen plants such as Aglanema Pink, Red Lipstick, and Jade are selling very fast.” The nursery is open from 6 am to 5 pm.

Over the years and especially ever since the pandemic hit us, gardening has become a popular hobby among many in Hyderabad. Studies show that it is extremely therapeutic. Divya Sandeep, who works for a corporate firm in the city, loves to decorate her little dwelling space with green and vibrant flowers. “Growing plants is my hobby. In this fast-paced society, especially during this pandemic, we need this. Gardening soothes my mind in these stressful times. I think it’s a great exercise for both the mind and body. There’s nothing like sowing a seed and watching it grow into a full plant. My son Ryan, who is four, helps me look after these babies,” she says.

Guess what! Ryan has his own YouTube channel on which he explains his viewers everything about gardening. “It’s an ideal way to teach the young ones the true meaning of responsibility,” the proud mom, who has a variety of hybrid roses and adds flowering/non-flowering plants and medicinal herbs to her collection every month, says. She is also abreast with the latest techniques. “I use grow bags for leafy vegetables such as Amaranthus, spinach, micro-greens, tomatoes, methi and pudina, apart from broad beans, aloe vera, chilly and brinjal. These vegetables are good for health as they boost our immunity.”

There’s no better time than the magical monsoon month of June to plant a seed and reap its benefits. Get out your sickle and spade, and plant away.

Try this at home

Shrubs such as hibiscus, chrysanthemum, stevia can be grown at home using the right techniques

Prepare small pots with soil and compost

Take 3-4 inches of the plant stem and place it in the pot

Cut a plastic water bottle into half and place one half on the planted stem This works like a mini-greenhouse, creates humidity inside the bottle and help the stem grow roots

In 10-15 days, roots will begin to grow and the steam will get new leaves Transfer it into a bigger pot or plant in your garden

Gardening tips by Naga Jyothi, who runs plant-based company Plantas

