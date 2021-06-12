STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miss the big screen? Rent a home theatre in Hyderabad

But the pandemic has messed things up so badly that even if movie halls open, we’ll think twice before buying a ticket.

Published: 12th June 2021 12:17 PM

COVID 19, Theatres, Movies

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Movie theatres are shut and we are all craving to watch a rom-com flick or an action triller on the big screen with surround sound. Don’t forget, the cheese popcorn! 

But the pandemic has messed things up so badly that even if movie halls open, we’ll think twice before buying a ticket. Fret not! Life is still good thanks to the fact that people can now rent a private home theatre. And, it doesn’t even cost much. 

Some home-theatre makers, premiere movie show broadcasters and even residents are offering plug and play services. All you have to do is, gather around some friends, walk into these mini-theatres and play your favourite movie or TV show.

City-based Star Track Group has started renting out one of its privately held luxury home theaters for families. “At our home theatre system, people can stay away from the risk of being in crowds and can watch their favourite movie or a cricket match in a safe space,” A Siddhanth, who is associated with the group, says. The home theatre has three rows of luxury recliners with a total seating capacity of seven for a super comfortable viewing experience.The luxury space has a 143-inch screen with a unique and high-end audio setup powered by a surround sound system and 15 discrete speakers.

People can rent this home theatre between noon and 4 pm for Rs 1,500 on weekdays and Rs 1,700 on weekends. In the evening, between 6 pm and 10 pm, the rate goes up to Rs 1,700 on weekdays and Rs 1,900 on weekends.

R Dhanraj, a resident of Manikonda, is also renting his home theatre to friends. “It is solely for entertainment because there is so much depression out there due to Covid. I started this earlier this year, but shut it due to the lockdown. I would like to restart the services after lockdown, with all safety measures in place.”

However, home theatres are closed during the curfew hours and lockdown and it is always safe to assume a certain level of personal risk while engaging in activities outside one’s home. “I watched Roohi (Bollywood movie), which was released in March, at a rented home theatre. Trust me, the experience was better than a multiplex,” says Sikandar. “The best part is, you can watch any movie, TV show or cricket match.”

Entertainment redefined 
Home-theatre makers, premiere movie show broadcasters and even residents of Hyderabad are offering plug and play services. All you need to do is, gather around some friends, walk into these mini-theatres and play your favourite movie or TV show

