NGT panel slams HMDA’s plans of global tenders to save Hussainsagar

HYDERABAD: In a criticism of the the move by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) of floating global tenders for cleaning up of Hussainsagar, a joint committee (JC) of experts appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pointed out that the move won’t bear any fruit, without first cutting down the source of pollutants contaminating the lake. The JC, in its report, said that the HMDA floated global tenders calling for agencies to improve water quality of the lake, to which six agencies responded and the finalisation of tender is under progress.

In one of the nine recommendations, the JC noted, “HMDA has once again called a global tender for the bioremediation of Hussainsagar without tapping the pollution at the source.” The same JC, in an earlier report on Hussainsagar, had pointed out that almost 40-50 per cent of the sewage flowing through Kukatpally nala, carrying sewage from many upstream areas, flows directly into the lake without getting treated. The JC also criticised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saying it didn’t participate in any of its meetings, despite being informed about meeting schedules.

It also pointed out that although it requested the Irrigation Department for information on the Full Tank Level of Hussainsagar, it was not provided. The JC reported that the total projected sewage generation of Hyderabad for 2021 is 1,960 million litres per day (MLD) but the available sewage treatment capacity is just 772.3 MLD. The remaining 1,187.7 MLD of sewage flows through 185 drains and joins various water bodies, finally ending up in Musi river and Nakkavagu.

The JC recommended having time-bound action plans on the construction of 17 Sewage Treatment Plants proposed by Telangana government in Kukatpally catchment area. The JC comprises Dr YRS Rao of National Institute of Hydrology, Dr Shashidhar of IIT Hyderabad, Dr MT Karuppiah of Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Dr BM Poornima of Central Pollution Control Board.