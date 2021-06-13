STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Operation Chabutra restored, 300 youths counselled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Rachakonda Commissionerate, under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat, relaunched ‘Operation Chabutra’ in LB Nagar, Meerpet and Balapur limits. As part of the drive, around 300 youths found wandering on the roads were picked up and counselled.

Speaking at the relaunch, Mahesh Bhagwat said, “We have been receiving complaints that many youths are seen loitering in public places and streets. Rachakonda has a large population of youngsters and checkposts have been installed to monitor youths roaming the streets. Imparting counselling to the youngsters in the presence of their parents will help them understand the importance of staying home during the lockdown.”

He added, “Although the restrictions have been relaxed, the lockdown is still in force and unnecessary movement is not permitted. So, this drive is aimed at making parents, as well as young boys, aware that they have been violating the norms. Venturing out of homes without any reason and spending time outside has also led to the rise in the number of Covid cases.”

LB Nagar Circle Inspector V Ashok Reddy said, “Minors playing on the roads are being cautioned and parents are being advised to monitor their kids.” Balapur Circle Inspector B Basker said, “A total of 50 youngsters wandering the roads after relaxation time were picked up and counselled.”

OP LAUNCHED TO CURB CRIME BY YOUNGSTERS

Operation Chabutra, the brainchild of the former Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, was launched in 2015, to curb crimes committed by youngsters. Chabutra, which means dais in Urdu, is inspired by the criminological theory ‘Broken Window,’ based on which an operation was launched in the New York city to curb the crime rate in the early 90s. The operation in Hyderabad was launched after a boy was killed in Old City after a group of teenage boys got into a street fight

Comments

