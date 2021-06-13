Pay Revision Commission: Outsourced staff of Hyderabad's Niloufer hospital stage protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Outsourced staff of Niloufer Hospital are protesting against the G.O 60 which has made announcements with regard to hikes for outsourced and contract employees under the Pay Revision Commission.

On Saturday, the staff went on a strike, stating that despite having worked for nearly 14 years for the government they have not been given their due and made permanent.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured that outsourced staff will be made permanent. However, to date, we have not been given our due. This PRC has again left us out ignoring our service during the pandemic,” said Sundar N, one of the protesters.

The main discrimination, they stress, is the fact that their basic pay is not on par with the basic pay of permanent staff despite the same work being done. “If they do not improve our pay we will go on indefinite strike,” said the staff.