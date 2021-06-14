20,000 supporters demand original Osmania University logo back

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An online petition demanding to change the logo of Osmania University has received around 20,000 supporters in a span of five days. The petition demands that the university’s logo be reverted back to its original form when the university was established by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

The petition points out that the original logo had inscriptions in it in Urdu and Arabic languages, which were replaced with inscriptions in Sanskrit and Telugu languages in the presently used logo by the university. The petition points out that Urdu is an integral language of this region and the original inscriptions must be restored. As per the petition on change.org, it has been started by a person named Zuhair Madani.