Hyderabad: Biker seriously injured in an accident on PVNR Expressway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An SUV and a biker crashed into medians at separate locations on the PVNR Expressway on Sunday. The biker received severe injuries, while passengers in the SUV escaped with minor injuries. The police said over speeding could be the cause.

The SUV, coming towards Mehdipatnam, crashed into the median and turned turtle at pillar no. 36. Police said there were around four persons in the vehicle and all of them escaped with minor injuries. No complaint has been lodged in this regard, they said.

In the second incident, Authu Vamshi Krishna Reddy, 25, from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, was coming to Hyderabad city on his bike, to meet his sister’s family at KPHB. Vamshi Krishna Reddy hit the median at pillar no. 321 and the bike skidded. He received severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.