Hyderabad: SWD works progress at snail’s pace

HYDERABAD: With the arrival of monsoon in the State, not even 10 per cent of laying of precast cover slabs works on open stormwater drains (SWD), which are less than two metres wide, have been completed in the twin cities with works going on at a snail’s pace.

Not a single work was completed in Charminar and Khairatabad zones, while less than 10 works have been completed in Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Secunderabad zones.

After the death of 12-year-old girl Sumedha, who fell into the open drain in Neredmet, large scale criticism coming from the residents compelled Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao to take up the issue seriously. In the same month, he directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities to take up the capping and repair works on open SWDs. The State government accorded administrative sanction for Rs 298.35 crore to GHMC for taking up 468 drain works.

Though more than eight months have passed, not even 10 per cent of capping works on SWD has been completed till date. Of the 468 sanctioned works, only 43 works have been completed, 80 works are under tender process while 345 works are under various stages of construction. Of the said works, 213 are identified for laying of precast slab covers on 70.81 km of open drains, 142 works of 42.88 km for construction of box and pipe drains, 83 works (45.72 km) for laying of chain-link mesh and 30 other works. However, senior officials claimed that the works were under progress while others were in the tender stage. These works are being taken up at zonal levels and they got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

WhatsApp for complaints regarding SWD

For receiving complaints relating to SWDs, a WhatsApp group number 9848021665 has been created exclusively for the twin cities. Citizens with grievances can WhatsApp the details to the said number with relevant person information and also send pictures along with location of drains that needs to be fixed.