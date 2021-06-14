Hyderabad youth ends life after kin ask him to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, one 22-year-old P Shiva Prakash died by consuming poison at Manikonda of Raidurgam police limits, after his family members asked him to get vaccinated for COVID. Shiva Prakash consumed poison and died, police said. A case has been registered at the Raidurgam police station.

Shiva Prakash had been suffering from minor health issues, due to which his family members asked him to get vaccinated as a precautionary measure. But for some reason, he had been avoiding vaccination. He told his family members that he was not interested in the vaccine due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, as they continued insisting he take the vaccine, he left home without informing anyone on Saturday. Family members, who started a search for him, found him lying in an unconscious state near their house on Sunday. They found a poison bottle beside him at the spot where he was found.

They rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead. Further investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)