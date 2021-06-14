STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage of CCTV cameras on Hyderabad flyovers, underpasses hampering crime detection

A senior police official said they have been asking the civic authorities to take up the project and bring all flyovers and underpasses under electronic surveillance.

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By D Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stands first in the number of CCTV cameras in the country, but of the 40 flyovers and underpasses in the city, just six of them have CCTV cameras installed on them. The police, who have been using these cameras for various purposes including accident analysis and traffic monitoring, are left helpless with the absence of cameras on the flyovers, including the 11.6 km-long PVNR expressway at times of need. Police have initiated CCTV installation on every road, but say cameras on flyovers is the duty of the civic body.

Police officials say CCTV cameras are installed at locations based on the crime rate, population density, vital installations and also movement of anti-social elements, public places, etc. However, flyovers largely do not come under these categories and there is no public gathering at these places, due to which they have not been a priority for installation of CCTV cameras.

A senior police official said they have been asking the civic authorities to take up the project and bring all flyovers and underpasses under electronic surveillance. “Having cameras on flyovers will definitely help in regulating traffic during peak hours, and also help alert commuters of waterlogging during rains or any accidents for precaution,” the official added.

GHMC officials said since CCTV cameras are installed as per analysis from the police department, they are in constant touch with them and have started installing cameras as per their requirement, mostly on the newly operational structures. However, newly constructed underpasses aren’t covered, despite the police batting for their installation. Usually, the underpasses are straight and have clear visibility, but structures having curves, where there are chances of accidents, would have CCTV cameras soon, the officials said.

