Black is the new bling

Tushna had launched a snowflake collection, in which she used black metal to make minimalistic designs.

Published: 15th June 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Styles by Sanjay

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While dressing up, we usually pick our ‘trendy and classy’ accessories that go perfectly well with our outfit. But these days, nothing seems to trump a look accentuated by a pair of black metal jhumkas and a choker neckpiece. Giving a traditional twist to modern outfits, black metal jewellery has come a long way to make one look elegant in any outfit, be it Indo-western wear, a casual kurti or a saree.

Sanjay, a celebrity stylist from, loves how black metal jewellery goes along with very outfit. “Black metal ornaments are unique when it comes to their colour and designs. They portray an antique emotion. Naturally, black metals are available in abundance for creating sophisticated ornaments. Titanium, black ceramic, Elysium and tungsten are the most commonly used metals for adornments,” he says. 

Black metal ornaments are enchanting and can be worn for any occasion. However, it is necessary to choose these in sensible ways, he says. “Investigate about the technique of blackening used so that you have a clear picture of the colour’s durability. For instance, while buying an black metal engagement band, make sure that it is made using laser or patination techniques. The black colour produced through these techniques does not fade quickly.” 

Swatha, an MNC employee, loves her casual outfits and to take her look to another level of elegance, she accessorises it with black metal jewellery. “I love black metal jewellery and the fact that it goes well with all outfits, is simply amazing. I mostly wear them with dark floral printed sarees. A choker neckpiece and a kadha completes the look for any occasion,” she says. 

The trend is mostly preferred by young women, who are obsessed with statement pieces. K Susila, a student, says such black metal jewellery makes her feel bold and confident. “I usually pair them up with sarees and kurtis. I prefer wearing them with round- and V-neck outfits. Black loops on a crop top is a classy option too.”

Another student, Bhavana, who nails her looks with black metal jewellery, says: “This has always been my go-to for most outfits. The main reason I love donning black metal is because it makes me look opulent at an affordable price. Due to the regal designs available locally, it is versatile and can be worn with both Indian and western wear. I love oxidised metal jhumkas or chaand baalis to give my attire a boho-chic twist.”

Tushna Karthikeyan, the founder of Tushna’s Jewel - Art, explains all about black metal and how it can go perfectly with different outfits and personalities. “We jewellers don’t really call it as black metal. Basically, the base is silver and the polishing is either an oxidised polish or black rhodium polish, which is mixed with a black shade. When you put a dark polish on a piece of jewellery, it brings out the texture of the metal. There is more depth to the black polish. It adds to the attire, it is not minimalistic but a statement piece,” she says. 

Tushna had launched a snowflake collection, in which she used black metal to make minimalistic designs. “These were something like two rows of chain and a textured show flake,” she says. Also, black metal jewellery can be worn by people of all skin tones. “There is a tone of black jewellery that would suit you. You can choose grey scales.”

