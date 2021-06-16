Dialogue, discussion and #DESIDRAG

Hymavathi M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patruni Sastry, a drag artiste from Hyderabad, founded DragVanti, India’s first drag website on June 9, 2020. He is a popular dancer, who fused expressionism and classical dance, and has been performing drag since 2019. After presenting his #desidrag at multiple national and international spaces, he is now all set to curate the country’s first-ever drag conference to celebrate the first anniversary of DragVanti.

Talking about drag and the upcoming conference, Patruni says, “Drag is a performative art that has Indian roots. However, I wanted to make this conference non-performative because while art conferences are common in India, there hasn’t been any attempt to document and discuss the art of drag. I believe that any art form at any given point of time can only flourish when the artistes share their creative process.”

On June 25, Vaibhav Modi, who prefers to be called a proponent for inclusivity, will be the co-host of this one-day virtual conference in which some famous drag performers of the country will present papers and participate in discussions covering a wide range of intersectional topics from the art of drag. This is scheduled to be followed by a lec-dem on multiple drag practices.

Vaibhav, a kathak dancer, can’t wait to host this event as he gets to participate in the exploration of drag’s history. “People in Hyderabad are beginning to understand the LGBTQ community and I think this conference will open up conversations about the art of drag as well. It is important to educate people about the energy and process that has gone into developing drag.”

The one-of-a-kind academic symposium will explore drag in both classical and Indian folk art forms, globalisation of desi drag and Bollywood’s influence. The speakers of this conference are Miss Bhenji, Hiten Noonwal, Queen Mallika, Jiya LaBeija, Avatari Devi, Cumsin Haseena, Colonge, Neon Scythe and Isabelle Fredia Woods.

Avatari Devi, whose performance is inspired by Launda Nach (Bhojpuri folk dance) performed by laundas, will present a paper on its history, politics and their own experience of performing it in drag. “When an audience watches a Launda perform, there is both desire and ridicule in their gaze. Since the laundas are financially dependent on the performances, there is a lack of agency when it comes to the issues of sexual harassment. The District Magistrate now has the right to decide one’s gender and identity. In my performance, I try to regain my agency; through the art of drag, I decide who I am, what I wear, and where I perform. It’s also an act of solidarity with all the Laundas who came before me,” they added.