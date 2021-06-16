STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dialogue, discussion and #DESIDRAG

After presenting his #desidrag at multiple national and international spaces, Sastry is now all set to curate the country’s first-ever drag conference to celebrate the first anniversary of DragVanti.

Published: 16th June 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Patruni Sastry ​

Patruni Sastry ​

By Hymavathi M 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patruni Sastry, a drag artiste from Hyderabad, founded DragVanti, India’s first drag website on June 9, 2020. He is a popular dancer, who fused expressionism and classical dance, and has been performing drag since 2019. After presenting his #desidrag at multiple national and international spaces, he is now all set to curate the country’s first-ever drag conference to celebrate the first anniversary of DragVanti.

Talking about drag and the upcoming conference, Patruni says, “Drag is a performative art that has Indian roots. However, I wanted to make this conference non-performative because while art conferences are common in India, there hasn’t been any attempt to document and discuss the art of drag. I believe that any art form at any given point of time can only flourish when the artistes share their creative process.”

On June 25, Vaibhav Modi, who prefers to be called a proponent for inclusivity, will be the co-host of this one-day virtual conference in which some famous drag performers of the country will present papers and participate in discussions covering a wide range of intersectional topics from the art of drag. This is scheduled to be followed by a lec-dem on multiple drag practices.

Vaibhav, a kathak dancer, can’t wait to host this event as he gets to participate in the exploration of drag’s history. “People in Hyderabad are beginning to understand the LGBTQ community and I think this conference will open up conversations about the art of drag as well. It is important to educate people about the energy and process that has gone into developing drag.”

The one-of-a-kind academic symposium will explore drag in both classical and Indian folk art forms, globalisation of desi drag and Bollywood’s influence. The speakers of this conference are Miss Bhenji, Hiten Noonwal, Queen Mallika, Jiya LaBeija, Avatari Devi, Cumsin Haseena, Colonge, Neon Scythe and Isabelle Fredia Woods.

Avatari Devi, whose performance is inspired by Launda Nach (Bhojpuri folk dance) performed by laundas, will present a paper on its history, politics and their own experience of performing it in drag. “When an audience watches a Launda perform, there is both desire and ridicule in their gaze. Since the laundas are financially dependent on the performances, there is a lack of agency when it comes to the issues of sexual harassment. The District Magistrate now has the right to decide one’s gender and identity. In my performance, I try to regain my agency; through the art of drag, I decide who I am, what I wear, and where I perform. It’s also an act of solidarity with all the Laundas who came before me,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drag websites
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp